Earlier this week The Hollywood Reporter broke the story that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, that begs the question of if he would be directing Avengers: Secret Wars as well. According to reports, Cretton is only on-board for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty while Marvel Studios plans for a different director to direct Avengers: Secret Wars. Avengers The Kang Dynasty: Destin Daniel Cretton to Direct Jonathan Majors Starrer.

Check Out The Tweet:

I believe @Borys_Kit may have mentioned this in his scoop but it sounds like the plan is for Destin to direct Kang and a different director would helm SECRET WARS unlike Russos doing both INFINITY and ENDGAME — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) July 27, 2022

