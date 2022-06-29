Avril Lavigne is a singer who well known for her songs like "Sk8er Boi", "Complicated", "I'm With You" and many more that give heavy punk/rock vibes. She had released her album Let Go, back in 2002 which was well recognized for the iconic cover of Avril standing in a blurry New York City. Well, now 20 years later, the singer has recreated the pose of her album cover.

View Avril's Pictures Here:

Avril Lavigne recreated her ‘Let Go’ album cover in the same location, New York City, 20 years later. pic.twitter.com/mf6KX9e5UN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)