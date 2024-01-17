Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, is now two years old. Family and friends of the couple were seen in attendance for the intimate gathering. After several pictures from their beach gathering surfaced online, the new pictures that are now circulating online showcase not just those from baby MM’s birthday celebration but also give glimpses of the toddler’s birthday cake. It is an Elmo-themed (the popular Muppet character) cake. Take a look at the pictures below from Malti Marie’s birthday celebration. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Host Beach Birthday Celebration in LA As Malti Marie Turns 2 (View Pics & Watch Video).

Baby Malti Marie’s Second Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)