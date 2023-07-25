Barbie is finally out and the box office collection for Day 4 has been released! Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's anticipated film has earned $188.12 Million at the domestic box office. This makes Barbie's box office number the highest of the summer! Barbie Box Office Collection Day 3: Margot Robbie- Ryan Gosling’s Movie Earns $155.0 Million in USA.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Warner Bros.'s Barbie grossed an estimated $26.10M on Monday (from 4,243 locations). Estimated total domestic gross stands at $188.12M.#BarbieTheMovie #BoxOffice pic.twitter.com/qQxzZq7CgO — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) July 25, 2023

