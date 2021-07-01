The film titled Beckett revolves around John David Washington's character (American tourist Beckett) who, while vacationing in Greece, becomes the target of a manhunt. Trying to clear his name and prove he is innocent, Beckett does everything possible and the audience will get to see what happens next with the release of the movie.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)