On a 2014 podcast, David Choe told co-host adult Asa Akira how he had once asked a masseuse named Rose to perform oral sex on him during the massage process. His ‘fabricated’ rape story had received backlash then and in a statement he had issued citing he is an ‘artist’ and not a ‘rapist’. Beef series’ actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, show’s creator Lee Sung have responded to this incident and called David’s story “undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing”. They even stated, “We’re aware David has apologized in the past for making up this horrific story, and we’ve seen him put in the work to get the mental health support he needed over the last decade to better himself and learn from his mistakes.” Beef Star David Choe's Old Video Bragging About Alleged Rape of Masseuse Resurfaces Online – WATCH.

Team Beef’s Response To David Choe’s Story

‘Beef’ creator Lee Sung Jin and stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong have released a statement to Variety following controversy over co-star David Choe’s “fabricated” rape story: “The story David Choe fabricated nine years ago is undeniably hurtful and extremely disturbing. We do not… pic.twitter.com/H3IzjawtRz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2023

