Looks like veteran actor Bill Murray is all set to step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 71-year-old who is known for his roles in Ghostbusters, Lost in Translation, Rushmore, among others, has dropped an hint about him making an appearance in Peyton Reed’s superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania aka Ant-Man 3. In an interview with a German newspaper during the promotion of Wes Anderson’s film The French Dispatch he was quoted as saying, “You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind,” reports Inside the Magic.

Bill Murray in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

