Actor Bill Skarsgård, known for his movies like John Wick: Chapter 4, Castle Rock and Barbarian, has reportedly been arrested for possessing marijuana at an airport in Sweden back in October last year. The actor was detained with 2.43 grams of marijuana at the time of the arrest. Bill Skarsgård, who has featured in many popular films and TV shows, was reportedly ordered to pay a fine of $3,825. The actor pled guilty to the crime and reportedly will not have to serve any time in custody. Nosferatu: Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Robert Eggers' Horror Flick To Hit Theatres On December 20, 2024.

Bill Skarsgård Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Sweden:

