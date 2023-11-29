Los Angeles, Nov 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Robert Eggers' remake of "Nosferatu" will make its debut in US theatres on Christmas 2024.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the movie will land in cinema halls just a few days after the release of "Lion King” prequel “Mufasa” and Paramount's “Sonic the Hedgehog 3", which are currently set to open on December 20, 2024.

Also Read | Gemma Chan Birthday: She Loves Her Black Outfits a Bit Too Much!.

Backed by Focus Features, "Nosferatu" is adapted from German director F W Murnau's 1922 silent horror film that was loosely based on Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel “Dracula”.

The ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgard, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

Also Read | Orry Doesn't Get Rs 20-30 Lakhs for Selfies, Clarifies His Bigg Boss 17 Statement Was an 'Exaggeration'.

The film is touted as a Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.

Jeff Robinov has produced along with John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Eggers is best known for critically-acclaimed movies such as "The Witch", "The Lighthouse" and "The Northman".

His version of “Nosferatu” was first announced in 2015, just after the premiere of “The Witch” at Sundance Film Festival. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)