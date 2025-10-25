A Swedish appeals court has sparked outrage after ruling that an Eritrean refugee convicted of raping 16-year-old Meya Aberg will not be deported, because the assault “did not last long enough” to qualify as an exceptionally serious crime. The offender, 18-year-old Yazied Mohamed, attacked the teenager on September 1, 2024, as she was walking home from her McDonald’s shift after missing a bus. While he was sentenced to three years in prison, the Alto Norrland Court of Appeals cited the “nature and duration” of the assault in denying deportation, invoking the 1951 UN Refugee Convention that protects refugee status except in extreme cases. The court said Mohamed poses no ongoing threat to public order. The ruling has triggered public anger in Sweden, with critics calling it a “shameful justification” that downplays the trauma inflicted on the victim. UK: Migrant From Jamaica, Who Claimed He Didn’t Know Sex With Sleeping Woman Is Wrong During Rape Trial, Escapes Deportation, Citing Bisexuality.

Swedish Court Says Rape ‘Did Not Last Long Enough’ to Deport Eritrean Refugee

NEW: Swedish court refuses to deport refugee after he r*ped a 16-year-old girl because it "did not last long enough." Meya Aberg, now 17, is speaking out as her attacker, Yazied Mohamed, was sentenced to just three years in prison, according to La Derecha Diario. The court… pic.twitter.com/GUYk0EbIt1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

