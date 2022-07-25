After an highly impressive trailer showcase, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's San Diego Comic-Con exclusive poster has been revealed as well. With Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa standing tall behind the women of Wakanda, the poster honours the late actor in the best way possible. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever directed by Ryan Coogler releases in cinemas on November 11, 2022. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Poster:

A new poster for ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ has been released at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/Us2n6vMRjw — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2022

