Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won't be the same after Chadwick Boseman's demise but the sequel is undoubtedly one of the anticipated Marvel films. Black Panther 2 set photos are going viral and we see Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira who plays Okoye & Shuri are seen smiling together in these candid photos. Interestingly, Okoye & Shuri are dressed up like Darth Vader in the second pic.

Straight From Black Panther Wakanda Forever Sets

NEW set photos of Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri) for the production of BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER at MIT! 📸 (via: @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/Yu7I5YEqcj — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) August 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)