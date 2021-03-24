Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, will now release on July 9 instead of May. The COVID restrictions and the audience's reluctance to go to the theatres could be the reason behind this change in date. Additionally, Disney+ users can stream the movie simultaneously for an extra $30. Emma Stone's Cruella is expected to follow the same route.

Check out the release date confirmation of Black Widow

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/b8vTkiqS9Y — Disney (@Disney) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)