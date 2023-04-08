Blake Lively has shared some lovely pics from her tropical vacay with her loved ones. In these pics, she can be seen showing off her fit hot bod in printed pants and bikini top. Another pic of her features her in a black cutout monokini. She has even shared a cool pic of hubby Ryan Reynolds enjoying on the beach. Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child Together.

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds’ Beach Vacay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)