Bib Iger has returned as the CEO of Disney, 2 years after handing over the reins to Bob Chapek. The company announced the news in a press release on November 20, and the change is effective immediately. After stepping down as CEO previously, Bob Iger continued to be the company's executive chairman and chairman of its board till 2021. Ryan Reynolds Reveals Disney-Fox Merger Messed Up Plans of a Deadpool Christmas Movie.

