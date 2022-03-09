Netflix has finally dropped the trailer of the much-awaited Bridgerton Season 2 and it looks quite a treat. The almost 3:20 minute clip focuses on the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Bridgerton Season 2 premieres on March 25. Bridgerton Season 2: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Song Included in the Official Track List of the Popular Netflix Show.

Watch Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer:

