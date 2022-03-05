Song of Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is on the official tracklist of the popular Netflix show Bridgerton Season 2. It is a cover of this hit Bollywood song titled "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" which featured in Jonathan Bailey starrer along with the likes of Calvin Harris x Disciples song How Deep Is Your Love, P!nk’s “What About Us” and more.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

thought I was gonna be sitting on this secret a lot longer: "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" is covered in Bridgerton s2 and it sounds awesome! https://t.co/s3AIQg3TpC — Proma (@promawhatup) March 4, 2022

