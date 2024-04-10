Filmmaker George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival next month, as announced by festival organizers on Tuesday. The award will be presented to Lucas at the closing ceremony of the 77th French film festival on May 25. Previous recipients of this honour include Michael Douglas, Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker, and Jodie Foster. Cannes Film Festival 2024 To Open With Quentin Dupieux's French Comedy 'Le Deuxième Acte' on May 14.

George Lucas To Receive Honorary Palme d'Or

George Lucas to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival https://t.co/emldqoVgjH — The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)