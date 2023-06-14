Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, directed by Sam Fell will be releasing on Netflix on December 15. As part of Netflix’s appearance this week at the Annecy International Animation, the OTT platform revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming films, CR 2 shows Molly, who is one of the chickens that have been captured and placed in a truck that takes them to a new fortress-like farm. After a good chase, with Ginger, Rocky and others going after the truck, they begin to devise a rescue plan. Chicken Run–Dawn of the Nugget: Bella Ramsey Cast As Voice of Molly! Imelda Staunton, Zachary Levi and More Join the Netflix Sequel.

View Chicken Run 2 Update:

‘CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGETS’ releases on Netflix on December 15 pic.twitter.com/mXeAs4mIbj — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) June 14, 2023

