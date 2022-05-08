Ghosted is the upcoming film helmed by Dexter Fletcher, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the lead. Pictures from the sets of the film have taken internet by storm in which the lead pair can be seen filming a romantic scene. Chris and Ana are definitely turning up the heat with their steamy kissing scene. Ghosted: Ana de Armas Replaces Scarlett Johansson In This Chris Evans-Starrer!

On The Sets Of Ghosted

we’re really witnessing chris evans and ana de armas creating the best romantic movie in history pic.twitter.com/TqrGrzJpf3 — karolina (@arigcevans) May 5, 2022

Chris And Ana

chris evans and ana de armas are never beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/MNIjGQW1Y0 — ana de armas’ pr manager (@dearmaslove) May 5, 2022

Shooting A Romantic Scene

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas filming a scene for ‘Ghosted’ Yesterday pic.twitter.com/fktRHNAUJU — Ghosted Updates (@GhostedUpdates) May 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)