A new song from the film Cinderella has been unveiled by the makers of the film. Crooned by Camila Cabello, who is also the lead star of the film, the song is all about achieving one's dream with hard work and making it big in life one day.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)