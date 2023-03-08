Cole Sprouse talked about his past relationships during an interview and the interviewer asked him if he's ever been cheated. He said that he has been emotionally or physically cheated on in almost every one of his relationships. Netizens seem to think he's shading his ex Lili Reinhart, although he has previously said that he on good terms with her. He also said if he loved himself more at the time of their relationship he would have broken up with her sooner. Cole Sprouse Says His Brother Dylan Was a Bully to Other Kids in School: 'Dylan Was a Huge Bully. He Would Beat Them Up'.

Cole Sprouse's Interview on Relationships

Cole Sprouse says that almost every relationship he has been in he has gotten cheated on either emotionally or physically. pic.twitter.com/i1FH57vzZA — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)