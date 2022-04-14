Teaser of David Cronenberg's upcoming film Crimes of the Future has been unveiled. The film will be premiering at Cannes Film Festival 2022 and stars Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen in key roles. The plot of the movie revolves around humans evolving beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis. Crimes of the Future: Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux To Star in David Cronenberg’s Sci-Fi Film.

Watch Video:

From the mind of David Cronenberg. CRIMES OF THE FUTURE. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. Cannes Competition Official Selection 2022. pic.twitter.com/06jwqKyGgd — NEON (@neonrated) April 14, 2022

