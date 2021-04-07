Disney just dropped Cruella Official Trailer 2 and it focuses more on Cruella De Vil's rivalry with fashion mogul Baroness played by Emma Thompson. It highlights the journey of Cruella's character from early days right before she becoming the villainous character in the world of 101 Dalmatians. What we do love in this trailer is a simple and sweet Cruella turn to a beautiful badass for her vengeance and my god Emma Stone slays it in each and every frame of this new Cruella trailer.

Check Out Cruella Official Trailer 2 Below

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)