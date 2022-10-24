Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI) "Ms Marvel" director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new "Star Wars" film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the Lucasfilm project is currently under scripting stage.

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Birthday: 5 Best Cannes Looks of the Gorg Actress!.

The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019's "Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker". The studio has been focusing on its TV projects -- "The Mandalorian", "Obi-Wan Kenobi", "Andor"-- over recent years since then.

Obaid-Chinoy, best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts "Saving Face", "A Girl in the River" and "The Price of Forgiveness", recently directed several episodes of Disney's hit series "Ms Marvel". PTI

Also Read | Emilia Clarke Birthday Special: 10 Best Quotes From Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen That Will Inspire You.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)