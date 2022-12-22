It looks like the shoot for Daredevil: Born Again is going to be a long one as the project is going to shoot from February to November in 2023. With it taking place in New York, considering Hell's Kitchen is where Daredevil resides, the show will be 18-episodes long and aims to premiere in 2024. Daredevil Born Again: Charlie Cox Says His Marvel Disney+ Series Won't Be as 'Gory' to Appeal to a 'Slightly Younger Audience'.

