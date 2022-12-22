Charlie Cox has finally spilled some beans about the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again and has said the series won't be as "gory" when compared to its Netflix counterpart. Saying that to "appeal to a slightly younger audience," he still wants to carry on things that worked from the original show and confirmed that a dark tone will still be maintained. Charlie Cox Thinks 'There's a Place' For Daredevil to Show Up in 'Deadpool 3', Hints at the Tone of 'Born Again'.

Check Out the Tweet:

