In a really big surprise, David Lynch is set to have a secret film premiere at Cannes Film Festival this year. No one knows what the film is going to be about, all we know is that Laura Dern will star in it. The extent of her role is unknown as well. We might also see some Lynch regulars pop up.

Check Out The Source Below:

A secret film directed by David Lynch will premiere at Cannes Film Festival.



The film will star “Laura Dern — either as a cameo or a supporting role — along with some other Lynch regulars.”



(Source: https://t.co/BH5UA99w7Y) pic.twitter.com/4OFegEnKUJ— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)