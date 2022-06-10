Actor and director Bruce Campbell will be making his debut into the world of DC by writing a new 6 issue mini series titled DC Horror Presents: SGT Rock vs The Army Of The Dead. The story will take place in Berlin in 1944 and Hitler and his team of scientists create a serum which brings dead soldiers back to life. Sgt Rock and his Easy Company are dispatched to fight off the most terrible wave of Nazi zombies. The first issue of the mini series will be released on September 27. Bruce Campbell Birthday: Taking A Look At The Actor's Best Performances So Far.

View tweet below:

'DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS THE ARMY OF THE DEAD', a 6-issue miniseries releasing this September, has been announced by DC Comics. It will be written by actor Bruce Campbell with art by Eduardo Risso. pic.twitter.com/YOzh4GjRep — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 9, 2022

