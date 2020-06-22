On Bruce's birthday, we take a look at his best performances so far (picture credit - Instagram)

Bruce Lorne Campbell's talent is not just limited to acting for he is also a director, voice artist, producer, and even an author of a book. Better known as a cult actor, Bruce has been a part of many low budget films, big successes of box offices, thereby proving that no role is too big and no fee is too big for a fantastic actor. Apart from the movies, he has also been a part of some very popular TV series like X-Files.

Bruce is celebrating his 62nd birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of his best performances so far.

Bubba Ho Tep

While the obvious choice for the number one spot would the Evil Dead trilogy for many, we think he was even better as an old Elvis Presley in Bubba Ho Tep. Bruce took his acting game to a whole new level in this cult film, which was directed by Don Coscarelli.

Evil Dead

Bruce's outing as Ash in the Evil Dead trilogy is a fan favourite and rightfully so. There have been heroes in horror before Ash but Bruce did stand out from the pack thanks to the deadly combination of charisma and wit that he brought to the table. Bruce Campbell Reveals Title of the New Evil Dead Movie; Actor Also Introduces Lee Cronin as the Director (Read Deets).

Running Time

Bruce Campbell stated in an interview that Running Time is the film he is most proud of, and well, he should be. The film is shot in real-time with no cuts. That takes a lot of guts and a terrific actor to pull it off smoothly. Bruce was mindblowing in this Josh Becker directorial, there are no two ways about it.

Within The Woods

Remember we told you that Bruce didn't really care about the production size of a movie before coming on-board? He trusted the vision of his director friends like Sam Raimi. Within The Woods is what inspired Sam to make Evil Dead. With a running time of 32 minutes, it had some aesthetic qualities that defined Raimi's later films. That was our list of Bruce Campbell's best movies. Did we miss any of your favourites? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY. We wish Bruce a very happy birthday.

