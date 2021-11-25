The makers of DC League of Super-Pets have shared a new poster of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s character to keep the fans excited. The Warner Bros. film will centre on Superman's dog, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while the Man of Steel is on vacation.

Check Out The Poster Below:

They’re not JUST shelter pets, they’re the ulti-mutt #DCSuperPets. Watch the trailer again NOW! pic.twitter.com/pPCHh0lbvT — DC League of Super-Pets (@DCSuperPets) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)