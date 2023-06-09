Following the success of The Super Mario Bros Movie it looks like Universal and Illumination are all-in on developing more movies based on Nintendo's classic gaming franchises. A new report suggests that for their "next big film" Illumination and Universal are close to acquiring the rights to The Legend of Zelda to develop a film on it. The Super Mario Bros Movie Beats Frozen and Becomes Second Highest-Grossing Animated Movie.

Check Out the Reports:

Universal and Illumination are reportedly closing a deal to make a ‘LEGEND OF ZELDA’ movie. (Source: https://t.co/DPow2wmtv6) pic.twitter.com/oi6SAnwj1s — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)