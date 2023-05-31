The Super Mario Bros Movie has become a huge hit, and has surpassed Frozen to become the highest grossing animated movie of all time. Earlier it also beat Frozen 2's record for the biggest animated film box office opening. Congratulations to the cast and crew for this achievement! The Super Mario Bros Movie Breaks Frozen 2’s Record of Biggest Animated Film Box Office Opening in History.

View TSMBM Update:

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has surpassed ‘Frozen’ to become the 2nd highest-grossing animated movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/mXd79auVYR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)