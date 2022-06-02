The verdict of the six-week-long defamation case goes in the favour of Johnny Depp after the Virginia jury ruled that Aquaman actress Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband when she wrote a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The Pirates of The Caribbean actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million dollars in punitive damages with Heard receiving $2 million in compensatory damages and no money for punitive damages after the jury found Heard had also been defamed by Depp’s former lawyer Adam Waldman when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Watch Video: Jury Hands Down Verdict in Johnny Depp's Favor at End of Defamation Trial with Amber Heard

