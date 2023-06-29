Jaden Smith made some unexpected revelations during the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver. He said that his mother, actress Jada Pinkett Smith introduced the family to psychedelics. About the drug usage he was quoted as saying, “I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” reports USA Today. About the experience with psychedelic drug, Jaden even shared, “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.” Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith Enjoy Quality Time at Louis Vuitton Show in Seoul.

Jaden Smith On Jada Pinkett Smith Introducing Family To Psychedelics

