During a federal raid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties for alleged sex trafficking, a man named Brendan Paul was arrested at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Paul, 25, from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, faces charges of cocaine and marijuana possession after authorities found the drugs in his luggage during a search. TMZ footage captured Diddy pacing at the same Miami airport where Homeland Security agents conducted the simultaneous bi-coastal search warrants on his properties. Shocking! Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Gang-Raping 17-Year-Old Girl in New Lawsuit.

Diddy's Drug Mule Arrested

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)