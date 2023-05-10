In a new tweet, Doja Cat went on to call her last two albums, Hot Pink and Planet Her, as "cash-grabs" saying that we "fell for" the scheme. She would then also call the albums as "mediocre pop" while saying that "now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island." Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Dresses Up as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette and Honours the Late Designer on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Check Out Doja Cat's Tweet:

planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

