Dua Lipa expressed her excitement and gratitude on Instagram as her song "Dance The Night" from Barbie received a Golden Globe nomination for 2024. She shared behind-the-scenes snapshots from the Barbie set, featuring crew members, director Greta Gerwig, and John Cena. In the images, Dua transforms into a mermaid Barbie, showcasing various enchanting looks. The singer captioned her post with joy, saying, "Wow waking up a Golden Globe nominee! This Barbie is so grateful!". Dua Lipa Drops New Song 'Houdini,' a Stylish Pop Masterpiece with an Electrifying and Sleek Music.

Check Out Dua Lipa's Pics Here:

