Pop sensation Dua Lipa has returned with her newest musical delight, "Houdini," marking her much-anticipated comeback after the disco-inspired "Future Nostalgia." This single serves as the forefront for her forthcoming third album, its title yet to be revealed. "Houdini" delivers an infectious and intentionally playful chorus, destined to linger in the listener's mind for days. Accompanied by a sleek and electrifying music video, Dua Lipa showcases her pop prowess sans extravagant production. With minimalistic elements—just one outfit, a few dancers—she mesmerises, firmly reasserting her position as a commanding force in the music scene. The song's release sets the stage for her triumphant return to the spotlight. Dua Lipa on Having Children: 'Levitating' Hitmaker Says, 'The Only Baby I'm Thinking About Is My New Album'.

Listen To Dua Lipa's New Song 'Houdini' Here:

