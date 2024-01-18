Love is in the air for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner! After sparking dating rumours in early January, the couple has confirmed their romance with some PDA-filled moments during their dinner date. The two were seen hugging and kissing during their night out in Los Angeles, and the pictures have taken internet by storm. Check out the pictures from Dua and Callum’s romantic outing! Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Cosy Dance Ignites Rumours of Romance at LA Afterparty (View Pic).

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner

dua lipa and callum turner. that's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/WW8zmV6dR8 — ً (@addictionlipa) January 17, 2024

The Adorable Couple

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were seen sharing a lovely kiss while out for dinner in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/45g8RMyCyZ — 21 (@21metgala) January 17, 2024

