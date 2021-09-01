Dwayne Johnson has responded to a viral post that sees his lookalike. FYI, an Alabama police officer was all over the internet for looking very similar to the Jungle Cruise star. “Oh s**! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” wrote Johnson on Twitter, resharing a photo of doppelganger Eric Fields.

Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)