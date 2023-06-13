Disney and Pixar are back with another stunningly animated film that introduce audiences to a little boy named Elio. Though not much about his backstory is revealed, it is clear that when he video calls his mother who is at work, and has just received a strange message from aliens, something goes wrong and Elio is sucked into a void full of them. He is then mistaken as Earth's leader and has to continue the charade or he will have his memory painfully wiped. Lilo & Stitch: Sydney Agudong Cast as Nani in Disney+'s Remake of the Classic Animated Film - Reports.

Watch Elio Get Into a Mishap:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)