At the prestigious Oscar Awards 2024, America Ferrera attended the event in an exquisite and stunning, shimmery pink Versace gown. The actress effortlessly channelled Barbie vibes. Opting for a minimalist approach to accessories, she wore a subtle finger ring, delicate stud earrings, and a ruby and diamond necklace. Her flawless makeup, boasting a radiant base complemented by delicate hints of pink on her cheeks, lips, and eyes, accentuated her natural beauty flawlessly. With her locks flowing freely and rocked with a trendy side part, Ferrera's vibe was all about that Barbie chic! Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Takes Home Seven Awards; Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for Poor Things - Check Out Full List of Winners.

America Ferrera attends the #Oscar wearing custom Versace pic.twitter.com/ah9g759zhY — Versace News (@VersacePassrlla) March 10, 2024

