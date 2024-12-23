Blake Lively has received support from her long-time friends and co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants—America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel—amidst the ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit involving Justin Baldoni. In a joint statement, the actresses expressed their solidarity with Blake, calling attention to the campaign aimed at tarnishing her reputation. “As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” they wrote. They praised her courage during the filming of It Ends With Us, where Blake stood up for a safe working environment for herself and her colleagues. The co-stars also acknowledged the broader issue of women facing retaliation for speaking out, regardless of their status or resources. “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others,” they added, urging readers to explore ‘the full legal complaint’ and ‘investigative reporting’ by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire and Julie Tate in the New York Times. Justin Baldoni Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Dropped by WME Talent Agency Following Blake Lively’s Allegation.

‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Co-Stars’ Statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)