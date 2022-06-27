Austin Butler's Elvis has made a great impression as the film earned a good amount at the weekend box office. The film earned $30.5 Million domestically and its overall worldwide gross has come up to $50 Million. The film follows Elvis Presley throughout his career and explores his complicated relationship with Col Tom Parker. Elvis is currently playing in theatres. Elvis Movie Review: Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley Biopic Is An Audacious and Exuberant Film Fueled By Baz Luhrmann’s Eccentric Direction (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

#Elvis has earned $50M in the film’s worldwide box office opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/4LqjTIfnaT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 26, 2022

