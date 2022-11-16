The film, directed by Antoinie Fuqua, is inspired by the real story of an escaped slave, who is known as ‘Whipped Peter’ in history. The photo of ‘Whipped Peter’ and his bare back scourged by scars and whippings became powerful proof of American slavery and fuelled the abolitionist movement. Emancipation Teaser: Will Smith’s First Movie Since Oscars Slap Incident to Release in Theatres on December 2 and to Premiere on Apple TV+ on December 9 (Watch Video).

Emancipation Trailer

