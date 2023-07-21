In a striking style update, the 32-year-old model bid farewell to her brunette locks, revealing a mesmerizing fiery red hairstyle during an afternoon stroll in New York City on Wednesday (July 19). Emily confidently flaunted her revamped tresses, effortlessly pairing the new hair color with a chic light green dress and complementing the look with stylish tan strappy heels. Her bold fashion choice turned heads and sparked admiration, showcasing Emily Ratajkowski's ever-evolving and captivating sense of style. Emily Ratajkowski on Her Sexuality: Waiting for the Right Woman to Arrive! Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

