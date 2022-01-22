Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have reportedly called it quits after almost three years of dating. According to People, the couple parted ways a few weeks ago as their relationship had been rocky. The portal revealed, “It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," referring to their one-year-old son Rhodes Roberts.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Breakup:

(Photo Credits: People's Twitter)

