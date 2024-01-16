Expectant mother Suki Waterhouse stole the spotlight at the 2024 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Radiant in a red, backless Valentino gown, the actress showcased her growing belly while gearing up for parenthood with Robert Pattinson. Nominated for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series for Daisy Jones & The Six, Suki shared that her Emmys attire underwent adjustments to accommodate her baby bump. Explore her look from the glitzy event. Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez Arrives With Boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Watch Video).

Suki Waterhouse At Emmys 2024

Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. pic.twitter.com/GC3mdZ1viC — 21 (@21metgala) January 16, 2024

