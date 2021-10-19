The grand premiere of the upcoming superhero film, Eternals, was held on October 18 in Los Angeles. The event did see the star-studded cast of the film, but it was Angelina Jolie and her five kids (Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox) who stole the limelight. The 46-year-old momma rocked in the strapless brown gown. Even her five children were dressed in the best for the premiere night.

Angelina Jolie And Her Five Children At Eternals Premiere:

Angelina Jolie with her kids Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the Eternals World Première. October 18, 2021. pic.twitter.com/MoEb2R5GUT — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) October 19, 2021

The Gorgeous Actress:

Angelina Jolie has arrived and owns the carpet 💫 See her shine as #Thena in #Eternals! pic.twitter.com/2VmzIaZccO — Eternals (@TheEternals) October 19, 2021

